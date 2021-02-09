Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $202.37. 18,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23. The company has a market cap of $193.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.