Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (S) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of S traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. Sherritt International Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$250.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

Get Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) alerts:

In other news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,317.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Sherritt International Co. (S.TO)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.