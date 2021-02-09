Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,390,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,500 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises 0.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $181,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 10,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,744. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

