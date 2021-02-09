Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases 30,442 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 62,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 226,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,926. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

