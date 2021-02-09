Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 591.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 38,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 283,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,683. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

