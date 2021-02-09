Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 100,256 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares during the quarter. Franklin Universal Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

