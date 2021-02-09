Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,450.63 ($32.02).

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,269 ($29.64) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,326.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,408.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Severn Trent Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

