Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $32.91 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.