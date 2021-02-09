Serum Price Tops $3.15 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 15% higher against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $157.54 million and $198.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00006811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00050204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00175844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00061784 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.