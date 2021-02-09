Sentivate Price Hits $0.0079 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $27.87 million and approximately $647,001.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.81 or 0.01032539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.24 or 0.05422384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00022280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00030049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

