Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SENS opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of £262.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22).
About Sensyne Health
