Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SENS opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of £262.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

