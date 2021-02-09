Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0102

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $129,869.12 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007185 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 152% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001228 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

