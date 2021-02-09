Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.08 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00055052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.81 or 0.01032539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.24 or 0.05422384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00022280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00030049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,738,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

