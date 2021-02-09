SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues Earnings Results

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLQT stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -152.25. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,130,551.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08. Insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020 over the last 90 days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.