Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

SIC stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.50 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

