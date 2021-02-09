Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.50 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Generation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth about $1,862,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

