Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Lowered to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCTBF. UBS Group raised shares of Securitas from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Securitas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Securitas currently has an average rating of Hold.

SCTBF stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

