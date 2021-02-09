Scotiabank Trims KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Target Price to C$13.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s previous close.

KPT has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE KPT traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001. KP Tissue Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$100.96 million and a P/E ratio of 139.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.78.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

