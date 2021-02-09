Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$13.50

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.44.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TA traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.65. 365,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,722. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.34.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last quarter.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.