Scorpio Tankers (STNG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/29/2021 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

1/27/2021 – Scorpio Tankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00.

1/21/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

1/6/2021 – Scorpio Tankers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $875.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204,047 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

