SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 12273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

