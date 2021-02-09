Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $236.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.65. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $236.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.