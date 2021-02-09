Savant Capital LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $227.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

