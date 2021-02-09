Savant Capital LLC Buys 392 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

