Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday.

SAP stock opened at C$37.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.62. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

