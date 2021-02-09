SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Decreased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 4.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.05. 9,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.93. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.