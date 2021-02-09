Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.77 ($113.85).

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €80.77 ($95.02) on Monday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.72.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

