Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €190.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €179.81 ($211.54).

VOW3 opened at €163.68 ($192.56) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

