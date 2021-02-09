Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (SSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) (TSE:SSL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.39 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40.

About Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

