Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sands China has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

