Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $149.63.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

