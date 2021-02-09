salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,198,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

