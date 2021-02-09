Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) were down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 142,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$53.86 million and a PE ratio of -33.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.