Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $197.13. 1,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,875. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

