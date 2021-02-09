Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $203.57.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

