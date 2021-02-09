Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $203.57.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
