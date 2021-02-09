Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $203.57.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

