Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $65.90 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,090 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 5.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.