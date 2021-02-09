Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.60). Sabre posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 518.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SABR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 49.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabre by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sabre by 13.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.