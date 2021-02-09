S.Finance (SFG) Price Reaches $0.49

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One S.Finance token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $41,504.34 and approximately $5.06 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00172667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00065291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00059055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194770 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00061652 BTC.

About S.Finance

S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903 tokens. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

