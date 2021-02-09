Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $174.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

