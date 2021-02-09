Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 13.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,578,000 after purchasing an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 49,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,510. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

