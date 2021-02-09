Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

RUS stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.02. 150,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,200,000. Insiders have sold a total of 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

