Russel Metals (RUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.55. 48,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$10.97 and a 52-week high of C$25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.24.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,528,505. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.