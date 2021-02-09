RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $47,925.05 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $47,925.05 or 1.02278414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $27.45 million and approximately $58,624.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002277 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 573 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

