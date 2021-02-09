Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.