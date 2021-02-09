Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $229,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CIT Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 56,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIT. UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

