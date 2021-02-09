Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,353 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

