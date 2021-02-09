Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.41

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.41 and traded as high as $107.33. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shares last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 6,020,142 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$152.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$609,592.15.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.