Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $$12.05 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.