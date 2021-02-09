Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Marston’s stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 25,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

